No Hot Women On SNL? NJ's Chloe Troast Claps Back

TikTok user "Jahelis" went viral when she said, "Am I the only one who has ever noticed that SNL has never liked a hot woman?'"

Commenters on TikTok were quick to criticize her with many naming "SNL" cast members they found attractive or criticizing her for being mean.

"It’s ok to not verbalize every thought," one commenter said.

Troast hit back in her own humorous way.

The TikTik has generated more than 1 million views. Sarah Sherman, a fellow "SNL" cast member, also weighed in.

In response, Jahelis has doubled down on her comments.

" I would like to apologize to no one and will go on living in a world where apparently Tina Fey looks like Megan Fox," Jahelis said.

