No Forks Given: Popular Food Truck Adds Vibrance To Jersey City Block With New Storefront

Wyatt Harte, known for his Jersey City food truck, has opened new brick-and-mortar digs.

No Forks Given opened on June 20 at 115 Brunswick St.

And Harte, a Hawthorne native, is enjoying the new atmosphere.

"This block is turning into a vibrant block," Harte said. "It's like a little village here."

There's a record store, clothing store, Mexican restaurant, old-school deli. vintage furniture store and coffee shop.

He also enjoys the consistent hours and "just being indoors."

Harte sold the food truck and says he doesn't miss the 110 degree days inside the truck or at the other extreme — frigid temperatures.

Each of his dishes has a worldly influence.

Among the popular meals are the Korean barbecue cheesesteak.

There's a Peruvian fried chicken sandwich with ají amarillo and ají verde sauces, pickled onions, cilantro, scallions and sriracha mayo.

Wyatt's wife, Midori, is from Peru.

The truck, in operation since 2017, "was a fantastic start up business," and added delivery platforms three years ago.

But in addition to weather issues, there were sometimes mechanical problems or permitting concerns.

Many of his regular food truck customers have come to try out the restaurant and it's already doing well.

"It's been really fantastic," Harte said.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Harte eventually hopes to be open on Sundays.

