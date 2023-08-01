NJ's Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver Mourned As Trailblazer

Oliver, who was born and raised in Newark and lived in East Orange, had been serving as acting governor while Gov. Phil Murphy was vacationing in Italy. She was taken to a hospital on Monday, July 31 for an undisclosed medical issue.

In a statement, Murphy said he and his family were "incredibly saddened and distraught" to hear of her passing.

"When I selected her to be my running mate in 2017, Lieutenant Governor Oliver was already a trailblazer in every sense of the word," Murphy said. "I knew then that her decades of public service made her the ideal partner for me to lead the State of New Jersey. It was the best decision I ever made."

Before becoming the Garden State's second lieutenant governor, Oliver was the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the General Assembly.

"[Sheila] was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero," a statement from her family said. "Sheila Y. Oliver leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community."

