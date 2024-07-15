NJ's Livvy Dunne, Rookie Phenom BF Take Private Jet To MLB All-Star Game

In a post on Instagram on Sunday, LSU gymnast, and influencer, Livvy Dunne — who hails from Bergen County — shared a photo of the pair before heading on a private jet to Texas with friends, where the 22-year-old is set to make his 12th career start in the majors at the big event on Tuesday.

Skenes - the first overall pick in the 2023 draft - has only started 11 games in his career since being called up earlier this year, notching six wins with an ERA under 2.00 while also carrying no hit bids late into several games.

There had been a rousing call among fans to have the rookie start the game, which came to a head when Skenes was being interviewed on the "Dan Patrick Show" when NL All-Star manager Torey Lovullo called in to end any speculation.

"I just wanted to congratulate you. I've chosen you to be the starter for the National League in the 2024 All-Star Game," the Arizona Diamondbacks manager said. "I'm really, really excited for you. Unbelievable honor. So well deserved. We're super excited to make this announcement."

He is the fifth rookie in MLB history to start the All-Star game, joining some names you may have heard of: Hideo Nomo, Fernano Valenzuela, Mark Fidrych, and Dave Stenhouse.

Despite having the rocket strapped to his back, Dunne, a New Jersey native from Westwood, may be the more popular member of the couple, with millions of social media followers as the prepares to complete in her final year at LSU.

She recently surprised Skenes with pizza and champagne after learning her beau made the All-Star team in a post she shared on TikTok that got nearly a million likes.

Skenes is set to take the mound at the All-Star gam at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, when the California native is expected to pitch an inning or two for the National League.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.