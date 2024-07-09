Bergen County Asian-American Stars As Brand-New 'Bachelorette'

Jenn Tran, 26, is the first-ever Asian American to lead the ABC franchise, the 21st season of which premiered Monday night, July 8.

Born in Hillsdale and raised by Vietnamese immigrants, Tran graduated from Pascack Valley High School in 2016, where she played basketball and lacrosse.

Tran was featured on the last season of "The Bachelor" starring Joey Graziadei, who ultimately got engaged to Kelsey Anderson.

A "bi-lingual beauty," Tran spent two years at the University of Pittsburgh before transferring to the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where she graduated with a bachelor's in molecular biology.

These days, Tran is living in Miami and is currently studying to become a physician assistant and is looking to find love with a man who is as reliable and thoughtful as she is, her bio on the ABC website reads.

Tran's 25 suitors introduced themselves one-by-one on Monday night's premier (click here for their photos and bios).

** Warning: This article contains spoilers **

The first impression rose went to Sam M, a 27-year-old contractor from South Carolina.

Tran sent home five men: Brendan, Brett, Dakota, Kevin, Matt, Moze, and Ricky. Some fans accused of Tran of being fat-phobic, calling for "justice for Brett."

"The Bachelorette" airs Monday nights on ABC.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.