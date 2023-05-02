A Few Clouds 55°

NJ's Jake Bongiovi Engaged To Millie Bobby Brown And They're Not Too Young, Rocker Dad Says

At 20 and 19 years old, Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown are looking at forever together.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi young and in love.
Photo Credit: jakebongiovi Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Bongiovi, who graduated from Pennington High School in South Jersey and is son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, announced his engagement to the "Stranger Things" actress last month after just more than a year of dating.

The news sparked debate among fans who felt that the couple is too young to be locking it down.

But according to Bon Jovi, who married his high school sweetheart, age is not an issue.

"I don't know if age matters," the rocker said in an interview with Andy Cohen. "If you find the right partner and you grow together... my advice really is growing together is wise."

Mostly, though, the happy couple got nothing but support from fans.

"His parents are a beautiful example of true love, commitment, loyalty, and a marriage that stands the test of time," one wrote on Bongiovi's announcement. "I wish them all the luck in the world."

"To anyone saying that they are too young , love doesn’t have an age if you’re above the marriage age then go for it everyones relationship is different," another said. "So for those who are so concerned Don’t project your fears onto their future."

