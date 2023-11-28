NJ's Blake McGuire Dies At 27: 'Free Spirit'

Born in Edison, Blake graduated from North Hunterdon High School in 2014 before attending Raritan Valley Community College.

He is being remembered as a “free spirit” with a passion for art and music, who loved to make others laugh with his one-of-a-kind sense of humor, his obit reads.

"I had Blake as a student and always enjoyed him," a former teacher wrote on Facebook. "He always made me smile."

Blake is survived by his parents, William and Susan McGuire; sisters, Kelly McGuire and Courtney McGuire and her fiancé Jeffrey Trezza; his loving aunts and uncles, Michelle and Michael Mowczan, Craig and Eileen Lankford, Kevin McGuire, Sharon and Dale Snyder, Mark and Pamela McGuire; as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Nov. 21 at Martin Funeral Home in Clinton with a funeral mass held Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the Church of Saint Ann in Hampton.

Donations were being made in Blake’s loving memory to St. Jude's Children’s Hospital.

“I used to see Blake at work just as recently as last week, he always had me laughing and we had good conversation,” reads one of several tributes on Blake’s obituary. “Thanks Blake for all the smiles and laughter. We will always remember you.”

