NJ's Aaron Rodgers Passed Over For Vice President: Report

According to NBC News, Rodgers will not be Robert F. Kennedy Jr's running mate in the 2024 presidential election. Kennedy, who is running as an independent, is picking Nicole Shanahan, a Bay Area based attorney.

Rodgers, who owns a home in Cedar Grove, had been considered a finalist for the Veep slot, along with WWE Hall of Famer and former Minnesota governor Jesse "The Body" Ventura and former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

The quarterback, whose debut season with Gang Green ended prematurely after he tore his ACL after only four snaps, and Kennedy are no strangers to each other. Rodgers endorsed Kennedy's campaign last year and Kennedy recently shared a photo of them hiking.

While Rodgers has no political experience, he has not been shy about sharing his opinion. He recently denied a CNN report he believed the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre were actors.

On "The Pat McAfee Show" in January Rodgers landed in hot water when he implied Jimmy Kimmel was a client of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, though he later walked it back. Rodgers also previously guest hosted "Jeopardy!."

Garrett Hobart, a Marlboro native, is the only vice president from the Garden State. He served under William McKinley from 1897 until his death in 1899.

To read the NBC News story, click here.

