NJ Woman Using Counterfeit $100 Bills Busted At Florida Business: Police

A 33-year-old New Jersey woman was arrested and charged in Florida with using multiple $100 bills, authorities said.

Brenda Stefan Silvera Klembert.

 Brenda Stefan Silvera Klembert.

 Photo Credit: Cocoa Beach PD
Sam Barron

Police in Brevard County were initially notified by two businesses about the phony money, the Cocoa Beach Police Department said on Facebook. 

After an investigation, police arrested Brenda Stefan Silvera Klembert and discovered additional victims, officers said. 

Klembert was charged with uttering forged instruments and theft, police said. Police did not say where in the Garden State, Klembert was from.

Police didn't say where Klembert is from but online records show she has ties to Morris County.

