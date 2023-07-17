NJ Woman Among Five Dead In PA Flood: Officials

They are:

Enzo Depiero, a 78-year-old man from Newtown

Susan Barnhart, a 53-year-old woman from Titusville, NJ

Yuko Love, a 64-year-old woman from Newtown

Linda Depiero, a 74-year-old woman from Newtown.

Katheryn Seley, a 32-year-old mom from Charleston, South Carolina, was previously confirmed as having died, Daily Voice reported.

Two of Seley's children, 9-month-old Conrad Sheils and 2-year-old Matilda Sheils, are the subject of a mass search effort in and around Upper Makefield as of Monday, July 17.

The deaths of all five confirmed victims were caused by drowning, said county Coroner Meredith Buck.

“We extend our deepest condolences to all the victims’ families and friends during this extremely difficult time," the coroner said. "It is a sad time for these families, this community, and all of Bucks County as all efforts are focused on finding the missing children.”

