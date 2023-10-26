NJ Voters To Sen. Menendez: Resign

A Stockton University poll found just eight percent of New Jersey residents support Menendez, who was recently indicted on federal bribery charges, along with his wife, Nadine.

The poll found more than 71 percent said he should resign, and only eight percent want him to remain in office. The call for his resignation was bipartisan, with 78 percent of Democrats and 79 percent of Republicans in support.

The couple has denied the allegations in the indictment. A majority of his Democratic colleagues have called on the senator to resign, including Cory Booker, but a defiant Menendez has refused. Politicians throughout New Jersey, including Gov. Phil Murphy, have also called for his resignation.

This is the second time Menendez has faced federal corruption charges. A previous trial ended in a mistrial and prosecutors declined to try the case again.

The poll of 630 New Jersey adults has a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points.

