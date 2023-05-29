NJ Turnpike Crash Victims Struck By Another Vehicle While Waiting For Help

It began with a rollover crash on the northbound western spur at mile marker south of Exit 16W in Lyndhurst, which NJ State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said was reported at 1:42 a.m. May 29.

Four occupants apparently had gotten out of the vehicle when they were struck by another, responders said.

At least one of them was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries, they said.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, said Curry of the State Police.

