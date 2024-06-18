NJ Transit Passengers Fume Over Widespread Delays: 'Unacceptable'

And passengers were not happy about it.

NJ Transit trains in and out of Penn Station New York are delayed up to 90 minutes, due to Amtrak overhead wires and a disabled train at the station.

New Jersey Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by New Jersey Transit and private carrier buses, PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal and 33rd Street Station in New York.

Customers fumed on Twitter.

"Hundreds of thousands of people rely on this service daily and these issues are happening everyday," one person said. "Quit expanding highway lanes and start putting money towards public transit."

"This is happening seemingly every day now," another added. "It’s completely unacceptable from the major public transportation arm in and out of nyc."

Customers should visit http://njtransit.com/ABC for alternate service info. Commuters were not thrilled with the delays.

