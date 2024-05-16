NJ Transit Changing Refund Policy After Criticism

NJ Transit announced that refunds will be made available for unused one-way tickets purchased prior to Saturday, June 1. The refund policy will also apply to rail 10-trip tickets.

Tickets purchased on or after June 1 must be used by the end of July and will not be eligible for refunds.

Last month, NJ Transit announced all tickets purchased prior to July 1 will expire on July 31, regardless of their original date of purchase. The policy prompted criticism from straphangers, who worried they would lose out on tickets they purchased but couldn't, and lawmakers with multiple state senators proposing legislation to force them to provide refunds.

Following the new policy, Mukherji, D-Hudson tweeted, "Thank you, NJ Transit."

Beginning July 1, all one-way tickets, including rail ten-trip tickets, will be valid for 30 days, including the date of purchase.

"Ticket expiration policies are consistent with transit industry best practices across the country," NJ Transit said.

NJ Transit said the move will save them an estimate $25 million annually.

"NJ Transit continues to strongly urge customers to avoid purchasing any additional one-way tickets that they cannot use by July 31," NJ Transit said.

