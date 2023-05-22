NJ Theater Company Slams School Groups For Leaving 'School Of Rock' Show Due To Cursing

Two elementary school groups in Camden County walked out of “School of Rock” over concerns about cursing and other inappropriate content in the popular musical.

The mid-performance walkout drew criticism from the Ritz Theatre Company.

In a Facebook post, the Ritz said that 172 students, teachers and chaperones — more than 70% of the audience — left a Wednesday, May 17 performance in Haddon Township.

Their teachers reportedly deemed the show inappropriate and unsuitable for their age groups, the Ritz said.

The fifth grade classes were from Hartford Upper Elementary School of Mount Laurel and a third grade class was from Kellman Brown Academy of Voorhees.

“School of Rock is recommended for ages eight and older and contains occasional strong language,” the Ritz said. "This is publicly accessible show information that was conveyed to both schools prior to their attendance."

“We would like to invite those students and parents to return to The Ritz for one of the remaining performances of School of Rock, free of charge,” the theatre said.

The theatre's response drew wide reaction — more than 1,200 likes and more than 500 comments — on social media, mostly in favor of the theatre.

Jennifer Lynn wrote: "I saw this show and movie a long time ago but I don't remember there being so much inappropriate language that would cause a walkout or even cause attention to it. Doesn't sound like there are that many instances of bad language. I do remember it being a really cute show."

And Colleen Stovall wrote, in part: "Thank you for your brave stand in the face of what was obviously hate. The performing arts explore our humanity and let audiences experience different viewpoints and worldviews. . . ."

