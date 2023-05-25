Fair 62°

SHARE

NJ Teen Who Recently Woke Up From Coma Sees Community Support

Nelson Matos has been fighting for his life since his 17th birthday.

Nelson Matos
Nelson Matos Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

The Nutley junior in high school recently awakened from a weekslong coma, and a fundraiser has been set up to help pay for his medical bills and medical equipment. As of Thursday, May 25, more than $42,000 has been raised.

Matos initially experienced a minor cold and then acid reflux before being rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. Matos had a stroke after surgery and fell into a coma. Upon awakening from the coma, he currently is suffering from paralysis and a speech impairment. 

"His road to recovery will be long and arduous with physical therapy, needed medical equipment, and a pending heart transplant compounding his already astronomical medical bills," Nicole Aiello, who organized the fundraiser said. 

Nutley residents have also come together to help Matos. A fundraiser, "A Night for Nelson Benefit Dinner" is being at Mamma Vittoria's on June 22, featuring food from local eateries in the township. A bake sale also raised more than $3,000.

To purchase tickets for the event, click here. To donate to the fundraiser, click here.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE