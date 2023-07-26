Passaic Teen Killed In Motorcycle Crash: PA State Police

He was headed south on Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township near Wilkes-Barre when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a utility pole head-on, troopers said in a report.

Luis was rushed to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, state police said. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, he was a longtime resident of Passaic, according to his obituary. Loved ones wrote that the 19-year-old worked at a call center and leaves behind his parents, his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and many loving relatives.

"Luis was 19 years old and a very lovable person, an amazing son and older brother and also a kind young boy," wrote Eilin Breton, who is organizing a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Perez Cedeno's family.

"Luis will always be in our hearts and he is finally at peace with the Lord of heavens," Breton wrote. "He was loved by his family and friends."

As of Wednesday, July 26, the crowdfunding effort has raised over $3,500.

Click here to support Luis Amaurys Perez Cedeno's memorial fund on GoFundMe.com, or click here to read his full obituary from Madonna Multinational Funeral Home.

