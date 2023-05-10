NJ Teacher Honored By Former Students From Past 40 Years On 'The View' (VIDEO)

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, DeBaere, who teaches at Livingston Elementary School, was spotlighted on "The View," by Union High School teacher and teacher advocate Nicholas Ferroni.

But what DeBaere didn't know was a special video had been prepared, featuring her family, colleagues and former students who spoke about what she meant to them.

DeBaere is retiring at the end of the school year, having taught in the same classroom for 40 years. DaBaere even attended Livingston Elementary growing up.

"She's basically the face of Livingston School," Ben Kloc, the principal said.

Students said DeBaere was a teacher who truly cared for them and taught them to be themselves.

"I think Ms. DeBaere's classroom was our safe space," Gianna Vidal-Mendoza said.

DeBaere was wiping away tears as she was hit with more surprises: her second grade class showed up to give her gifts and the audience was entirely filled with her former students who stood up and applauded her.

Host Whoop Goldberg then announced DeBaere was awarded with a special Mediterranean cruise.

To watch the segment, click here.

