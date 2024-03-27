NJ Supermarket Celebrates Selling $1.13B Mega Millions Ticket: 'Thrilled For This Community'

The New Jersey Lottery said the winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at ShopRite Wine & Spirits on Route 66 in Neptune. The jackpot reached $1.13 billion in the drawing on Tuesday, Mar. 26.

The NJ Lottery held a news conference at the grocery store to formally announce the lucky ticket on Wednesday, Mar. 27.

"I used to live in Neptune," said NJ Lottery executive director James Carey. "I live right down the street right now in Monmouth County, so I'm terribly excited for winners in Monmouth County. I'm terribly excited for winners in Neptune.

"If you live in Neptune, check your ticket."

The Mega Millions winner did not come forward by the time of the celebration at the ShopRite. State law allows large lottery jackpot winners to remain anonymous.

Carey said the winner chose the 30-year annuity, which starts with a $16 million payment in the first year. Payments will increase by five percent until the final payment of about $69 million in the 30th year.

The cash option gives an immediate payout of $530 million. Carey noted that many jackpot winners tend to prefer the cash option over an annuity.

Whoever bought the ticket also picked each number individually, instead of opting for automatically generated Quick Pick numbers. The winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, and 38, and the MegaBall was 4.

The Neptune ShopRite received a $30,000 bonus for selling the enormous winning ticket. The supermarket's operator Saker ShopRites said it will donate the money to the Fulfill food bank, which supports people in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

The food bank's Neptune location is about a mile away from the ShopRite.

"We at ShopRite are really thrilled for the winner," said Richard Saker, president and CEO of Saker ShopRites. "We're thrilled for the state of New Jersey. We're thrilled for this community, Neptune."

TiYahna Bambaata was working at the ShopRite liquor store when she sold the winning ticket. She's the niece of township Mayor Tassie York.

Bambaata said it was exciting to know she may have made someone more than $1 billion richer.

"I was very happy that I was able to sell the ticket in my hometown, so that was amazing," she said. "Congratulations to whoever the person is!"

Mayor York said it was a special moment for her family since her mother and grandmother have also shopped at the supermarket.

"We are thoroughly excited here in Neptune," the mayor said. "Even if you're not a Neptunian, you came to Neptune to buy your ticket."

Carey gave some advice to the winner of the fifth-largest Mega Millions jackpot and the eighth-largest prize in U.S. history. He said the winner should keep the ticket in a safe place and only tell close loved ones about the victory.

He also advised winners to talk to a lawyer and a financial advisor about how to handle newfound wealth.

"Nobody is used to going from being a regular person to a millionaire or a hundred-millionaire overnight," Carey said.

The NJ Lottery's proceeds benefit the state's pension system, especially for teachers, and the agency made more than $1.1 billion in profits in 2023.

"New Jersey had underfunded our pensions for many years," said Carey. "The fact that the New Jersey Lottery is part of the pension system is crucial to the state's finances."

Carey also said New Jersey had $9 million in Mega Millions ticket sales on Tuesday. While only one winner took home the top prize, there were 10 tickets in the drawing worth at least $10,000 purchased in New Jersey.

Two tickets were $20,000 winners by matching four numbers and the MegaBall, as well as having a Megaplier. Those tickets were sold at Krauszer’s Food Store in Essex and Princeton Avenue Deli & Dairy in Brick Township.

Eight tickets worth $10,000 were sold in East Brunswick, Freehold, Galloway, Millville, Somerville, Toms River, Union City, and Yardville.

