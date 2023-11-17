Fair 56°

NJ Steakhouse Renovating Shuttered Bank Of America On Same Street (Photos)

A Bergen County steakhouse is moving across the street.

<p>Ron Veseli and an Allendale Steakhouse chef are preparing to move their restaurant to a shuttered Bank of America on the same street.</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Allendale Steakhouse
Cecilia Levine
Allendale Steakhouse, which opened in 2014, is currently renovating the Bank of America on Allendale Avenue and Maple Street.

The bank closed about two years ago the steakhouse opened, and has been vacant ever since.

Allendale Steakhouse owner Ron Vesseli said he bought it the space when it was listed for sale last year, and he's planning on relocating in February, he told Daily Voice.

The new BYOB restaurant will be bigger, with two floors and 130 seats — up from the current 70. Eventually, Vesseli hopes to make rooftop dining.

Until then, Allendale Steakhouse remains open at 95 W Allendale Ave., in Allendale.

