NJ Sportswriter Pens Book About Aaron Rodgers

A Bergen County sportswriter is hoping to peel back the layers.

Ian O'Connor, an Englewood native who lives in River Vale, is the author of "Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers," which is set to be published in August. O'Connor has previously written biographies about coaching legends Bill Belichick and Mike Krzyzewski.

The book dives deep into Rodgers' many news making events, from his opposition to the COVID vaccine to being estranged from his family, according to a synopsis.

O'Connor told Awful Announcing he was originally going to write a book about LeBron James before pivoting to Rodgers — who owns a Cedar Grove mansion — after he got traded to the Jets. Rodgers' inaugural season with the Jets ended after only four snaps when he tore his ACL.

Rodgers spent several hours with O'Connor, who said he was very gracious and willing to talk about anything. O'Connor conducted 250 interviews for the book.

Even in the offseason, Rodgers has been no stranger to controversy. In January, Rodgers started a firestorm when he appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and implied talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was a patron of Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier and a convicted sex offender.

Kimmel initially threatened a lawsuit and used his opening monologue on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to skewer Rodgers and talk about how damaging it was Rodgers implied he was a pedophile.

