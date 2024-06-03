NJ Soccer Player, Licensed Gun Owner Jailed After Threatening Rival With Weapon After Game: PD

Reda Benyamin, 34, and the player on an opposing team began arguing during the game at Shetik Field on County Avenue on May 2, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Both players were ejected and went to their cars to leave after the game. While stopped at a light on Jefferson and County Avenue, Benyamin pulled up next to the player's car and threatened him with a black handgun, police said. Both then left the area.

Benyamin, who has a concealed carry permit, was arrested on May 31 at his home following a month-long investigation. A search of his car turned up a loaded Beretta 92x 9mm semi-automatic handgun, Miller said.

“While I respect people’s second amendment right to bear arms, this incident is a telling example of what happens when someone who is irresponsible has a handgun at the ready,” Miller said. “Despite New Jersey’s strict regulations pertaining to concealed carry, incidents like this are bound to happen, but luckily nobody was injured or worse in this incident.”

Benyamin was charged with possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault, and prohibited area to carry a firearm. He was lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

