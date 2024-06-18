NJ School Districts Close Early Due To Scorching Temps, Excessive Heat Watch In Effect

Temps are expected to rise into the very high 80s or 90 on Tuesday, June 18 and get increasingly hotter as the week progresses. By Friday, temps are expected to be at 96, but could feel more like 100, forecasters say.

The following districts have early dismissals:

Bridgewater-Raritan (Tuesday, with 4-hour days already planned for Wednesday and Thursday).

Camden (Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday)

East Orange (Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday)

Old Bridge (Wednesday and Thursday with Friday already an early dismissal day)

Perth Amboy (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday)

Did we miss one?

Meanwhile, an excessive heat watch is in effect across much of the state.

