NJ Residents Can Swim For Free On Weekends At Weehawken's $10.5M Pool Until June 23

Located on Port Imperial Boulevard, the $10.5 million complex opened last August, making this summer its first full season.

Registration for summer passes will open Friday, June 9, due to site updates and payment processing, its website says. The passes will be implemented on June 23.

Until then, anyone can swim for free on weekends, as the complex won't be open fully until later this month.

Any New Jersey resident can join the Weehawken pool. Here's how much it will cost:

The pool complex complete with a splash-pad, lap pool, massive waterslide and more, opened last August along the Hudson River, boasting stunning views of the New York City skyline.

Visit this link on June 9 to join.

