NJ Raid Finds Fentanyl, Meth Hidden In 3-Year-Old Child's Toys: Prosecutor

Craig S. Jones and Alicia F. Trembler are facing a slew of drug charges after New Jersey State Police uncovered the drugs and materials for packaging, marketing, and selling, during a raid of their Prospect Street home in Phillipsburg on Wednesday, Nov. 14, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said.

Here's what authorities found, Pfeiffer said:

While being processed at the county jail, officials found additional drugs in a body cavity of Jones, Pfeiffer said. Here's what Jones and Trembler are being charged with:

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.