NJ Professor Nailed These 'Jeopardy!' Questions: Can You?

Brianne Barker has returned to "Jeopardy!" for the Champions Wildcard Tournament Friday, Dec. 1.

<p>"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings and Brianne Barker</p>

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings and Brianne Barker

 Photo Credit: Jeopardy!/Sony Pictures
The Drew University biology department chair from Madison was one of 105 past winners called up to play against each other. Barker's prior episodes aired in July 2022.

Barker — who is Harvard and Duke educated — was seated on a beach in Mexico when producers called, she said. 

She played in the Hearts Group against Bryce Hwang, an ophthalmology resident from Philadelphia, and Garett Marcotte, a software engineer from Colorado.

Here are some of the questions that Barker absolutely nailed (scroll for correlating answers):

  • Q1: 4,500 years old, its royal headdress of limestone makes it the finest noseless architecture
  • Q2: Georgie Porgie didn’t suffer from philemaphobia, a fear of this:
  • Q3: “Put on that frock again” or right a wrong:
  • Q4: A pool shark playing these knows the ball hits the side and bounces off at the same one:

Answers:

  • A1: What is the sphinx?
  • A2: What is kissing the girls?
  • A3: What is redress?
  • A4: What is an angle?

Barker finished with $4,399, but did not advance to the semis. 

