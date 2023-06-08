Smoke 69°

NJ Powerball Lottery Player Wins $250K

The Powerball multiplier open left a New Jersey Lottery player $250,000 richer.

Little Brown Jug
Little Brown Jug Photo Credit: Google Maps
Jon Craig
Jon Craig

The player matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Wednesday, June 7, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. The ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $250,000. 

That ticket was sold at Little Brown Jug, 2040 Route 33, Neptune in Monmouth County.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, June 7, drawing were: 16, 21, 29, 53, and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 02. The Power Play was 5X. 

