NJ Pizzeria Named Among Best In America

According to a ranking by Reader's Digest, the Jersey Shore is the place to be for that — and it's got three locations to choose from.

Brooklyn Square Pizza, in Jackson, Manalapan and Toms River, was selected as the best pizza in the Garden State by RD.

Here’s what Reader’s Digest says about the pizza joint, which opened in 2013:

"Time to get a little saucy with this Jackson pizza joint's best-seller, the Upside Down Square, a Sicilian-style pie absolutely dripping with chunky tomato sauce atop a pillowy crust.

"Said sauce is a recipe passed down from the owner's Italian grandmother and made with hand-crushed tomatoes for a blend that is not too sweet, not too sour, and totally tasty. While you're in the Italian neighborhood, maybe you'll find yourself wondering: What is a macchiato exactly?"

Last summer, Reader’s Digest also named it the best pizza in New Jersey.

Click here for the Brooklyn Square Pizza website.

