NJ Pair Staged Dog Fights, Shared Vids On Telegram Of 'Underperformers' Being Hanged: Feds

Tommy J. Watson of Clayton and others used the “DMV Board” on the Telegram app to share videos of live dog fights, dogs being trained to fight and "the killing of underperforming fighting dogs, including by hanging,” U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said on Monday, Dec. 11.

They also posted bloodline information on the dog fighting website “Peds Online” from an operation they called “From Da Bottom Kennels,” the U.S. attorney said.

Federal authorities said they also have proof that Watson -- a 43-year-old ex-con known as “Snakes” -- staged two fights using pit bulls and was about to sacrifice a third when law enforcement interceded, he said.

Watson was caught after bringing that dog, named Rambo, to a location Upper Deerfield Township along with do-it-yourself veterinary equipment -- including a skin stapler, Sellinger said.

Authorities discovered two other dogs locked in a car who’d already fought, he said.

Also charged in the probe was Johnnie Lee Nelson, 34, of Bridgeton, who federal authorities said joined Watson in fighting, training, transporting dogs.

Rambo was among the dogs both men are accused of abusing.

By doing so, they violated the U.S. Animal Welfare Act, Sellinger said.

Watson is also charged with one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Sellinger and Assistant Attorney General Todd S. Kim of the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Department of Justice credited special agents of Homeland Security Investigations Newark, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General and the FBI with the investigation.

Handling the case for the government are by Deputy Chief Desiree Grace and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen P. O’Leary of Sellinger’s Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Senior Trial Attorney Ethan Eddy of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Environmental Crimes Section.

