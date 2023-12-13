NJ Mom Allegedly Decapitated By Son Was Financially Supporting Grandkids, Campaign Says

More than $2,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched for the funeral of Alexandria Surgent, by her grandchildren, as of Wednesday, Dec. 13.

"Our grandmother was murdered by our uncle, Jeffery Surgent," Alexandria's grandson, Chase, writes. "She lived with us and helped us with our day-to-day lives. Without her, we can't afford rent or food and we cannot pay for her burial or cremation."

Jeffrey Surgent, 46, called 9-1-1 on Friday, Dec. 8, after police say he decapitated his mom on the 600 block of 6th Street in Ocean City. Arriving officers found him naked, laying on her headless body, as reported by Daily Voice.

Click here to donate to Alexandria Surgent's grandchildren.

