NJ MMA Fighter, 29, Dead In Car Accident

Sherry Ann Schmidt, a native of Voorhees, was killed on June 5. She was 29 years old. Details of the crash were unclear.

She developed a love for bikes and motor cross, and would later go on to become an AMA Motocross Track Champion, her obituary says. Her passion for mixed martial arts developed during her teen years, and she was a beloved member of the Beacon MMA and WEBB Fitness MMA communities, her obit says.

A 2012 graduate of Salem High School, Sherry had been a model and recently worked at the Chelsea Tavern and as an auto detailer at Endurance Auto Body.

"All in all, Sherry is an inspiration to follow your heart, live LOUD, and love HARD," a GoFundMe page says.

Condolences poured in.

"Thank you for your positive energy, warm smile, and team spirit, Sherry," one person wrote on Instagram. "Your outlook on life was admirable, and that will stick with me. Enjoy your rest, now ❤️🙏."

Services were held on Monday, June 12 in Runnemede.

Click here to views or donate to the GoFundMe.

