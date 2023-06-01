NJ Matchmaker Stars On TLC Dating Show 'Match Me Abroad'

Nina Kharoufeh, who was raised in Cliffside Park, is one of the matchmakers on TLC's new dating show "Match Me Abroad," which helps people find love overseas.

On the show, Kharofueh is tasked with helping Stanika and Mark, two Americans, find love while in Morocco.

"My specialty is matching Arabs and Americans," Kharofueh, a Palestinian said. "I'm definitely uniquely skilled for this. So far, I have been undefeated and I plan on keeping that record. Watching my clients fall in love is such a beautiful thing."

Kharofueh said American men don't know how to take a care of a woman anymore and thinks Stanika would be better off with a Moroccan man.

"He's not going to try and dim her light or try to change her," Kharofueh said. "He's going to embrace her and accept her for who she is. The dating scene in America is just broken. People need to see something different"

When she's not helping people find love, Kharoufeh works as a news curator for FOX News, according to her LinkedIn page, and also performs standup comedy.

Despite her self-proclaimed matchmaking prowess for others, Kharoufeh said she is still single.

