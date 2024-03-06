NJ Man Throws Toddler While Walking On Dead Woman As Infant Sits In Feces: PA State Police

Trooper Brandon Black arrived at 2747 Chambersburg Road, Franklin Township, Biglerville, the home of 35-year-old Darryl Kevin Carter II at 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, he detailed in the release.

The New Jersey native's home was so stuffed, that the trooper, along with EMS, had to "force entry into the residence" which is when they found the woman dead, as stated in the release and court documents.

She was identified as 38-year-old Charlene Evonne Felton in the affidavit of probable cause obtained by Daily Voice.

Trooper Black soon "observed deplorable living conditions including kitchen pans filled with feces and urine, piles of dirty diapers, and urine soaked blankets."

While investigating Felton's death, Carter "stepped on top of the deceased female multiple times" and threw "a young child across the room," Black said, adding, "Additionally he admitted to acts that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities."

A 3-year-old and a 1-year-old boy were found living in the home, according to the release, and have safely been removed.

The affidavit details that Carter was "agitated" because Black needed to clear the rest of the home for additional dead bodies, that's when the toddler was taken by the arm and swung across the living room towards a bathroom and Carter then stepped on Felton, as Black and Trooper Brynn Markley observed. He then walked on Felton two more times as he grabbed the boy and went to follow Black. The pots and pans of human waste were discovered and the troopers learned no toilets in the home worked.

Trooper Jared Myers found white powder on Carter's bedroom dresser, according to the affidavit. The infant's crib was also found with piles of heavy, wet urine-soaked blankets.

Finally, the kitchen had wrappers and spoiling food on the floor, Black noted.

Once the scene was cleared, Carter was taken into police custody and charged with the following court records show:

Felony endangering the welfare of a child by a parent or guardian (two counts).

Misdemeanor simple assault.

Misdemeanor abuse of a corpse.

He's been held in the Adams County Prison on $50,000 bail as set by Judge Christopher A. Snyder at 7:59 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, as stated in his docket.

His preliminary hearing has been sent before Snyder at 11 a.m. on March 13, as shown in his court docket.

Carter's birthday is March 8, so it looks like he will be spending in behind bars.

The death investigation is ongoing.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to include corrected dates from the police, details from the court documents, his mugshot courtesy of the prison.

