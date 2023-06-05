NJ Man Kills Dog During 7-Hour Standoff: Police

Police responded to The Harper at 100 Park Plaza Drive after hearing a man making homicidal statements over the phone, officers said. While attempting a wellness check, the man made threats to harm officers, police said.

Officers evacuated nearby residents and the Hudson County Regional SWAT team along with a screener from the Mobile Psychological Crisis Unit responded to the scene, police said. For seven hours, authorities attempted to lure the man out, but were unsuccessful, police said.

At 2:18 a.m., the SWAT team entered the apartment and discovered that during the standoff, the man had killed his dog, an Australian Shepherd. The man, who police are not identifying, was charged with making terroristic threats.

He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center for a mental health evaluation and the incident remain under investigation, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.