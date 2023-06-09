NJ Man Dies When Speeding Truck Overturns, Goes Airborne In Head-On MD Crash

Baltimore's Dennis English, Jr., 45, and John Mastropietro, 64, of Oceanport, NJ, have been identified by Maryland State Police investigators as the two killed in a violent head-on crash in Abington on Thursday, June 8 that injured two others.

Witnesses said that a Subaru Forester being driven by Mastropietro was struck head-on by a speeding GMC Terrain SUV that overturned on I-95 after crossing over two lanes and overturning across the guardrail.

English was pronounced dead, and Mastropietro was rushed to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he later died from his injuries.

Two passengers in Mastropietro’s truck, Denise Berlin, 60, and Jade Mastropietro, 26, both of Ocean Port, were also taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Police say that excessive speed and possible impairment could have played a role in the fatal crash, though it and the events leading up to it remain under investigation.

The crash led to a shutdown on I-95 for several hours on Thursday night to allow the Maryland State Police Crash Team to investigate and for a police helicopter to respond.

