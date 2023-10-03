NJ Man Convicted Of Sexually Touching Sleeping Student At PA University

Eric Jones, 24, of Newark, was convicted of indecent assault in a Chester County court, said the District Attorney's Office.

Investigators said Jones was the boyfriend of one of the victim's roommates at the Lincoln House, a residential building at Lincoln University in Lower Oxford Township.

Early on Oct. 17, 2021, the victim had returned home and gone to bed after taking part in homecoming celebrations, the DA's Office said.

She was trying to sleep when Jones entered her bedroom and asked for her phone number, authorities said.

"The victim gave him her phone number and then ended the interaction with the defendant," said DA Deb Ryan's Office. "The defendant began to kiss and touch the victim’s body, but the victim was unable to move or consent due to intoxication."

Authorities said Jones rolled the victim onto her stomach and continued to "kiss and touch her" without her consent.

“This defendant violated the victim when she was incapable of consent," DA Ryan said.

"She showed tremendous courage by coming forward, and we are thankful to our team of investigators and prosecutors for advocating for the victim throughout this case."

