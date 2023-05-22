NJ Man Caught Going 142 MPH On PA Turnpike: State Police

Alix Preston Eugene of Tinton Falls Township was clocked at the high speed in gray Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 76 at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, according to a state police release the following weekend.

A traffic stop was attempted but Eugene supposedly sped on for more eight miles when— "in an attempt to elude the police" he swerved across two lanes into the Cumberland Valley Service Plaza, police wrote in the release. Troopers arrested Eugene without incident and he was taken to Cumberland County Prison.

Eugene was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving, and speeding, police said and court records confirm.

He was briefly held in the Cumberland County Prison but was released on a $1,000 surety bond on Friday, May 19, 2023. His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Vivian Cohick at 10:45 a.m. on June 22, according to his PA court docket.

Eugene has a lengthy criminal record in New Jersey which started in 2019 with a minor drug charge that was recalled, then a standoff with another man that led to a two-hour shelter-in-place order in Tinton Falls, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's office. Next, there was a series of thefts or receiving stolen property charges, as well as traffic violations in 2021 and 2022— and on May 5, 2023 he failed to appear in court or pay for his offense of speeding in Ashbury Park, according to court records in New Jersey. A new court appearance or pay by date, has yet to be set for the NJ speeding charge.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.