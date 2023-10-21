NJ High School Sweethearts Win 'Shark Tank,' Fry Bar Expands Across Garden State: Report

James and Johanna Windon, who met at Morristown High School and are now married with three children, started Buena Papa Fry Bar in Raleigh, N.C., with just $18 in their bank account during the pandemic.

In two weeks, that $18 grew to $18,000.

Word of the fry bar spread in part thanks to a TikToker, whose video of her meal at Buena Papa garnered 60 million views.

According to NJ Advance Media, the Windons launched the Buena Papa franchise program in January and are bringing five locations to New Jersey, with locations at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne; Newport Centre in Jersey City; Bridgewater Commons; Garden State Plaza in Paramus; Menlo Park Mall in Edison.

The Windons came to ABC's "Shark Tank" seeking $400,000 for a seven percent stake from a shark, and walked away with $400,000 and a 19 percent stake from shark Robert Herjavec.

