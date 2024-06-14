NJ High School Hockey Player Collin Zavoda Dies, 15

A native of Edison, Zavoda moved to Bridgewater in 2013 and was active in the community, playing baseball and hockey, his obituary on the Bridgewater Funeral Home website reads.

An avid hockey fan, Collin also worked as a hockey referee, according to his obituary and helped lead his club hockey team to a championship. The rising sophomore was also an active Boy Scout who enjoyed fishing, boating and skiing, his obituary reads.

He is survived by his parents, Elsa and Douglas, his brother, Mitchell, his grandparents, John and Christina and numerous other family members and friends, according to his obituary.

A fundraiser has been set up to support his family as they deal with his passing. As of Friday, June 14, more than $48,000 has been raised.

"Collin was a wonderful kid and I'm so very sorry for your loss," wrote a mourner on his tribute wall. "I had the pleasure of watching Collin and Mitchell at our gym's childcare center.

"Collin was full of laughter and joy even as a young child and I am proud to see how much he accomplished both athletically and academically as a teen. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all loved ones. He may be gone, but not forgotten and will be remembered for the wonderful person he was."

Services are private.

To view the fundraiser, click here. To view his obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.