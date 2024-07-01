NJ Gymnast Who At 9 Said Her Dream Was Landing Spot On Olympic Team Just Made It Happen

Hezly Rivera, whose family moved from Oradell to Plano, TX, finished fifth in the all-around competition at the trials.

Her final score of 111.15 landed her on Team USA alongside vets Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Suni Lee, and Jordan Chiles.

Rivera was just 9 years old when she told Daily Voice in 2018:

"I want to make the national team and go to the Olympics. I put my best in everything I do and I'm confident and what I'm going to do."

Hezly was 8 when she dropped out of public school and started homeschooling in order to focus on her gymnastics career.

She trained at ENA in Paramus alongside Livvy Dunne, who's since become a household name.

Her then-coach, Craig Zappa, said he believed Hezly was the best 9-year-old in the country.

The Paris Olympics begin July 26.

