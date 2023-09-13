NJ Gymnast Livvy Dunne Makes Cover Of Sports Illustrated

The popular college gymnast, who grew up in Hillsdale and is now attending Louisiana State University, is on the cover of the latest issue of Sports Illustrated, which highlights the money college athletes are making thanks to NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deals.

According to Sports Illustrated, Dunne is the third biggest NIL earner in the country behind the children of LeBron James and Deion Sanders.

Earlier this year, Dunne was featured in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue. To read the Sports Illustrated article, click here.

