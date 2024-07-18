Fair 74°

NJ 'Golden Bachelor' Winner Appeared On Family Feud Pre-Divorce In Newly-Aired Episode

Well, that didn't age well.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist compete on "Celebrity Family Feud."

 Photo Credit: Disney/Chris Willard
Cecilia Levine
A newly-aired episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" on ABC features "Golden Bachelor" couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, a New Jersey grandmother, competing on the show before announcing their divorce.

The Bachelor-themed episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" aired on Tuesday, July 16, and kicked off with Turner, 72, introducing Nist, 70, to host Steve Harvey as his "lovely wife." 

The pair played with their children against other "Bachelor" franchise contestants including Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson.

Turner and Nist's team won that night, and donated the $25,000 to the University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital.

The "Golden Bachelor" couple announced their divorce in April, three months after their wedding aired in a live ceremony on ABC.

