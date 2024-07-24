NJ First Lady Murphy Won't Accept Senate Appointment

Tammy Murphy, the wife of the governor who ended her Senate campaign earlier this year, said on Tuesday, July 23, she would not accept the temporary appointment.

"I am completely focused on the critical work of boosting infant and maternal health, combating climate change, and uplifting the voices of those in greatest need," New Jersey's First Lady said. "I am confident the Governor will appoint a steady hand to guide us over the coming months."

Menendez announced his resignation, set for Aug. 20, one week after his conviction on felony corruption charges. A jury found the Democrat guilty on all 16 counts after prosecutors accused him of giving secret information and military aid to Egypt in exchange for various favors, according to a release by the US Department of Justice.

After Menendez was indicted, Murphy and Rep. Andy Kim, D-NJ, both announced they were running for his seat. While Murphy was seen as the frontrunner and racked up a slew of endorsements, her campaign stumbled and she eventually ended her campaign in March. Kim is seen as the favorite to permanently hold Menendez's seat in a state that hasn't elected a Republican to the Senate since the 1970s.

With the first lady out, contenders for the seat include Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way, U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas and Nina Mitchell Wells, a former secretary of state in Gov. Jon Corzine’s administration, and George Helny, his former chief of staff, according to Politico.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.