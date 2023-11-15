NJ Fan of Country Star Morgan Wallen Loses $1,100 To Facebook Ticket Scam

Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said the victim Venmo’d $1,104 to three different individuals after making what appeared to be a deal with a Ridgewood resident for three ducats to Wallen’s worldwide “One Night At A Time" tour.

“The ‘seller’ subsequently emailed ticket confirmation statements [that] turned out to be fraudulent and would not open on the legitimate Ticketmaster website,” the chief said.

His detectives are looking into it, Ackermann said.

Wallen – whose career was launched on “The Voice” nearly a decade ago – has been one of the highest-selling and most-streamed musical acts over the past few years, jockeying with Taylor Swift for the top spot on the Billboard charts while selling out stadiums.

The singer-songwriter has enjoyed a resurgence following a brief interruption that ended with him bumping several “One Night At A Time” dates.

It began when TMZ published a video that showed him shouting the “N” word to a friend outside his house in February 2021. It got Wallen suspended by his record label and dropped from radio playlists, but not for very long.

Wallen then pulled out of a show at the Ole Miss stadium in Oxford in late April literally at the last minute -- as in: moments before the start of his set. A statement on a giant screen said that he’d “lost his voice” and was “unable to perform.”

Wallen said in an Instagram video two weeks later that doctors diagnosed him with “vocal fold trauma,” leading to the postponement of six weeks of shows, including a pair at MetLife Stadium. These have been rescheduled for May 17-18, 2024.

Back on track, Wallen is scheduled to perform fan favorite “98 Braves” from the team’s home Trust Park in Atlanta during this Sunday’s 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

Wallen – who was banned from the 2021 event amid the racial scandal -- is a finalist in 16 categories, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist (Swift is tops with 20.)

