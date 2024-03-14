NJ Drivers Brawl In NYC Road Rage Incident (Video)

The video, which was shared by New York City Councilman Ying Tan and has gone viral, shows an altercation between shows the driver of BMW, with New Jersey license plates, aggressively changing lanes and then coming to a stop in front of a minivan.

He then gets out of the BMW and approaches the minivan, also apparently from New Jersey, screaming at the other driver, a 66-year-old man. The other driver proceeds to throw things at him, leading to punches being exchanged.

The driver of the BMW opens the minivan's door and tries to pull him out but is unsuccessful. Undaunted, the driver of the minivan proceeds to get out of the car and confront him, only that's when the BMW driver speeds off, leaving the minivan driver briefly pinned between two cars.

Tan said the driver of the minivan suffered minor injuries and was released from a hospital, but is declining to cooperate with police. The video confirmed many people's stereotypical view of New Jersey drivers.

"Oh, a New Jersey driver! I’m shocked," said one person on Twitter.

"NJ plates. Worst drivers on the planet," said another.

"Jacked up, amped up, NJ drivers. Encountered this behavior forever. Even my 5/7 yo’s know about Jersey drivers," said another commenter.

