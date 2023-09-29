'Welcome To The Jungle' Blasts From Vehicle Plowed Through NJ Police Station (Video)

Video released by the Warren County Prosecutor's Office shows John Hargreaves slamming his vehicle through the exterior of the ITPD station.

The vehicle comes to a rest inside the squad room, where Hargreaves emerges proudly from his gold Toyota SUV with his hands in the air on Wednesday evening, Sept. 20.

Officers can be seen walking Hargreaves across the squad room and placing him in handcuffs.

Hargreaves, of Belvidere, first crashed his SUV into the garage door of the Liberty Township home to scare the homeowner, whom he knew, Warren County prosecutors said.

Hargreaves then drove his car to the police station and drove his car through the building, causing significant damage.

Apparently pleased with his "Terminator" homage, Hargreaves was apprehended by police as his car stereo blasted "Welcome to the Jungle", prosecutors said.

Hargreaves was charged with terrorism, two counts of burglary, aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, among other charges. He was remanded to Warren County Jail, prosecutors said.

