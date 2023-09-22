NJ Devil Vítek Vaněček Hands Out Friendship Bracelets To Teammates On TikTok (Video)

The Devils goalie decided to hand out friendship bracelets (in Devils colors) to his teammates at training camp, which is being held at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House at Prudential Center in Newark. And he documented it all on TikTok.

Vaněček's teammates seemed bemused, confused and grateful to be his new friend.

"No way, are we friends?" said one teammate.

"We are friends," Vaněček said.

"Best day ever!" the teammate exclaimed.

Vaněček, a native of the Czech Republic, hopes to build on the team's success from last season, where they upset the Rangers and made it to the second round for the first time since 2012.

