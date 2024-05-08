NJ Daycare Worker Charged In Baby Assault

Christina Susco, a Budd Lake resident and teacher at Mount Olive Child Care and Learning Center assaulted the baby on Monday, March 25, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Susco was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated assault, Carroll said alongside Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Mount Olive Township Police Chief Michael Spitzer. She is barred from visiting the daycare, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

