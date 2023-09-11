NJ Dating Coach Asked For Prayers Before Sentencing In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

The 35-year-old Haddonfield resident, who offers dating tips for men to help them find their "dream girl," was sentenced to four years in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Stedman, who has 43,000 followers on Twitter, used his online presence to encourage people to come to the Capitol that day and bragged about breaking down the doors once he got there, federal prosecutors said.

While inside the Capitol, Stedman entered the chambers of House Speaker Nancy Pelsoi, and took selfies of himself on the Speaker's Balcony, prosecutors said. Stedman also threatened U.S. Capitol Police and bragged about stealing hard drives from the Capitol, prosecutors said.

On his website and social media accounts, Stedman has discussed the hardships he has faced since being arrested and charged, including being kicked out of a wine club and being unable to watch his wedding video because of all the friends he has lost.

Last June, Stedman was convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony, as well as four misdemeanors, prosecutors said. Stedman also faces three years of supervised release, ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and pay a $20,000 fine.

