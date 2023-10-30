West Milford Dairy Queen Operator Violated Child Labor, Wage Regulations: Feds

The U.S. Department of Labor has determined Kostantine Menegatos, who operated four DQs in the Garden State, violated federal child labor and wage regulations, forcing him to pay $14,000 in penalties and more than $9,000 in back wages.

Menegatos failed to pay one employee minimum wage and did not pay 14 workers time and a half overtime premium for working more than 40 hours in a work week, the DOL said.

The franchise owner also employed 15-year-olds more than three hours on school days, more than 18 hours a week while school was in session and until as late as 10 p.m., all violations of child labor law, the DOL said

